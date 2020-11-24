Local sports roundup: Cross country, volleyball active

Staff reports

The Queens-Catawba women’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at Goodman Gym has been postponed.

The Catawba men’s game at Mars Hill has been postponed as well.

Catawba’s Ace Carter was named SAC Player of the Week.

•••

High school cross country

In a four-team meet held at Dan Nicholas Park on Monday, East Rowan’s Thomas Ferguson was the individual winner in 18:17 and led the Mustangs to a team win against Carson, West Rowan and South Iredell.

East’s Brayden Self took second place in 18:24. East’s Shayden Edwards was fifth in 19:01. Other scorers were Carson Ritchie (7th) and Daniel Fabian (16th).

TJ Jones placed third in 18:28 to lead the Cougars.

Ethan Wilson ran 19:01 to lead West Rowan and placed sixth.

• In the girls race at Dan Nicholas Park, East’s Meredith Bonner was the individual winner in 21:35.

Carson was the winning team, with Camden Corley running 21:47 for second place. Brynn Sokolowski (3rd), Haley Borst (4th), Lani Isley (5th) and Kendall Barbee (7th) were scorers for the Cougars.

Megyn Spicer was the top runner for the Falcons and placed eighth.

•••

South Rowan’s boys were second behind Oak Grove in a three-team meet at Central Davidson on Saturday.

South’s Noah Julian ran 16:44 to break the course record. Eli Julian ran 16:50 for second place. Nolan Miller ran 18:05 for sixth. Aaron Jones (9th) and Brooks Hubbard (15th) were the other South scorers. South didn’t have the Cromer brothers.

• South’s girls were third.

•••

Salisbury’s boys were second in a meet at North Davidson that also included Ledford. Salisbury’s Michael Lowry was fourth in 19:24, while Will Koontz was fifth.

Salisbury’s girls were third.

•••

A.L. Brown’s boys won a three-team meet held at Frank Liske Park on Monday.

Kevin Stegall placed third to lead the Wonders in 18:14. Gabe Blackwelder was fourth in 18:15, while Junior Rosas was fifth in 19:03.

Cox Mill took second.

• In the girls race, the Wonders were second. Emily Karmonocky finished fourth to lead A.L. Brown.

High school volleyball

South Rowan (2-0) swept East Davidson (1-2) on Monday, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-19.

•••

Carson (1-2) swept Statesville (0-3) on Monday.

•••

West Rowan lost to North Iredell in three sets that took two hours to play. Scores were 25-19, 27-25 and 25-21.

KK Dowling had 12 kills, 10 digs and five blocks for the Falcons. Kelcie Love had nine kills and two blocks. Emma Clarke had four kills and four blocks.

Brooke Kennerly had nine digs. Ashlee Ennis had nine digs. Allison Ennis had 14 assists and eight digs. Noe Gaeta had six assists and two blocks. Regan Roakes had six digs.

•••

South Iredell (3-0) beat East Rowan (1-2) in four sets on Monday, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-11.

•••

North Rowan (0-3) was swept by North Stanly (3-0) on Monday, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-17.

Taegan Lowder had 14 kills for the Comets.

Bella Smith and Chloee Stoner led in service points for North. Roziah Ellis led in digs. Hannah Wilkerson led in kills.

•••

Salisbury’s home match scheduled for Monday against Thomasville was postponed.