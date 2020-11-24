November 24, 2020

  • 52°

MLB: Braves sign Morton for $15 million

By Post Sports

Published 11:38 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Charlie Morton

 

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added another veteran arm to their rotation Tuesday, signing two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal.

The 37-year-old right-hander is returning to the Braves after helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series this season.

The announcement comes after left-hander Drew Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with the Braves on Nov. 16. Smyly, 31, became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams.

Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2017.

Morton is 93-89 with a 4.08 ERA in 13 seasons. Since 2017, he is 47-18 with a 3.34 ERA.

He was drafted by Atlanta in 2002 and made his major league debut with the Braves in 2008 before he was traded to Pittsburgh in 2009.

