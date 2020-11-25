November 25, 2020

Man charged with failing to register as sex offender

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

SALISBURY — A local man was charged with violating the sex offender registry guidelines that require him to register his home address and other information with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office charged Larry Dylan Talbert, 22, with failure to register as a sex offender. Talbert remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. He also faces a probation violation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday his vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of Squirrel Run.

• Pedulla Excavating reported on Monday several work vehicles were broken into overnight at 1275 Shinn Farm Road, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his belongings from his home in the 2600 block of Mayfair Drive, Kannapolis.

• Michael John Linkins, 37, was charged on Monday with intimidating or interfering with witnesses while at the Rowan County jail.

• Christopher Dean Wilhite, 43, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 600 block of Webb Road and the off-ramp.

• Michael Cuellar Foggie, 49, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering a building while in the 300 block of North Church Street.

• Christal Leigh Binkley, 32, was charged on Monday with felony larceny while at the Rowan County courthouse.

• Michael Wayne Hester, 39, was charged on Monday with felony possession of burglary tools while in the 1400 block of N.C. 801.

• Bobby Joe Robbins, 34, was charged on Monday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II while in the 7800 block of Longbriar and Cloverfield drives, Kannapolis.

 

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Tuesday his vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of North Clay Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 200 block of Woodson Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday her firearms were stolen from her home at the Solid Rock Townhomes, in the 1300 block of Standish Street.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of vandalism while in the 800 block of West Kerr Street.

