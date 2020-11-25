November 25, 2020

  • 37°

My Turn, Linda Darden: Hospice care business has grown to meet community needs

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

By Linda Darden

Darden

Since our inception in 1979, Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice & Palliative CareCenter) has grown to meet community needs and has benefited from generous supporters and advocates.

In a year that has seen more than its share of challenges, we have experienced extraordinary community support and our team has been unwavering in our commitment to provide care everyday to nearly 575 patients and families throughout our region. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we adopted the motto “COVID can’t stop compassion.”

Under the direction of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lalor we assembled a COVID Response Team (CRT) to navigate our organization through these challenging times. At the forefront of every decision we make is the safety of our patients, families, staff and community. It has been inspiring to witness frontline healthcare heroes across the globe and I’m extremely proud of our very own clinical care teams for embracing the necessary changes, donning the personal protective equipment and finding every way possible to provide meaningful and effective ways to provide care and connect with those we serve.

As the leader of this organization, what has been most heartwarming is seeing the sincere desire among our entire team under any and all circumstances to improve the quality of life for those we serve.

November is National Hospice & Palliative Care Month — a time when hospices across the country join together to raise awareness about the highest quality care provided for all people facing the physical and emotional challenges of an advanced illness. As we observe this month, I can’t help but reflect on the additional burdens that our patients and families have experienced due to the pandemic. In many cases, family members are unable to be present with an ailing loved one either due to health care facility visitation limitations or travel restrictions. Those who are grieving the loss of a loved one may feel the additional strain of anxiety and may not be able to fully honor their loved one with normal rituals and memorial services. To state the obvious, loss is always heartbreaking, but it’s magnified in the midst of a pandemic.

With compassion driving us, our goal remains: to bring comfort and peace of mind to both patients and families.

While nothing replaces a hug, we are utilizing new ways of connecting, virtually, helping families stay in close contact and present with their loved ones. Our team, masked and gowned, continue to provide our patients with comfort and personal care. And we have created supportive resources available on our website to help all people navigate the stresses and feelings of anxiety and isolation.

Linda Darden is president and CEO of Trellis Supportive Care, which services Salisbury and Rowan County. For more information, visit trellissupport.org.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Dr. Fauci, Kanye West, Jesus Christ among presidential write-in candidates in Rowan County

Crime

Salisbury Police receive grant for social justice, racial equity training

Local

When weather turns cold, where do Rowan County wildlife go?

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged faces marijuana charge after being served with unrelated warrant

Coronavirus

Local health officials see record testing numbers ahead of Thanksgiving

Elections

State Board of Elections certifies results of 2020 election

Business

Small business owners seek lifeline in new grant program offered by Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Sheriff’s Office investigating arson at storage unit housing Royce Apparel Inc. merchandise

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for white pickup caught vandalizing schools, church

News

Salisbury city manager tests positive for COVID-19

Food

Home sweet home: Families never tire of decorating Rowan Museum gingerbread houses

Crime

Former Salisbury High teacher faces additional sex offense charges

Education

RSS planning drive-thru send-off for superintendent

Local

Highway Patrol: Fatal I-85 crash occurred when one vehicle stopped in roadway

Coronavirus

10 more counties found with ‘critical’ spread as Gov. Cooper tightens mask-wearing restrictions

Crime

Police: Several weekend overdoses possibly result of ‘bad batch’ of drugs

Crime

Davie County Social Services employee faces assault, child abuse charges

Elections

Political Notebook: State survey shows majority of voters confident in election process

Local

Logistics, instructions for ‘Tis the Season Spectacular parade

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can people stop unwanted telemarketers, robocalls?

Local

One reported dead after fiery interstate crash

Local

Salisbury’s $35 million in water, wastewater upgrades on track for completion in 2022

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

Local

North Carolina shooting suspect caught after days on the run