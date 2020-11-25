November 25, 2020

  • 37°

Panthers to face Packers in Dec. 19 doubleheader

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NFL has set its pairings for the league’s first Saturday doubleheader this season.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m.  That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:15 p.m. in Week 15.

The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.

Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.

