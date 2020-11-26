Blotter: Nov. 26

In crime reports:

• Carl Mitchell Riley, 34, of Spencer, was charged by the Spencer Police Department on Wednesday for assault on a female. Riley was accused of hitting a female victim with his fist and flipping a picnic table on top of her.

• Courtney Leahann Lowder, 39, of Kannapolis, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriffs Office for two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretense. Lowder allegedly used a credit card without permission of the owner to make two purchases, one for $33.14 and the other for $19.00