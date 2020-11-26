November 26, 2020

Photo submitted - 18 Girl Scouts and other volunteers pose for a picture after packing meals for participants in Meals on Wheels Rowan.

Girls Scouts pack meals for Meals on Wheels Rowan

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 26, 2020

Girl Scouts from middle schools and high schools across Rowan County gathered to pack “Winter Weather Totes” for each Meals on Wheels participant.

The totes include canned soup, Brunswick stew, microwaveable vegetables, breakfast bars, fruit cups, applesauce and pudding. Participants should reserve the shelf-stable foods for inclement weather days. 

Sandy Combs, program director, said, “When winter weather brings snow or icy conditions, Meals on Wheels may cancel a meal delivery. If cancellation is necessary, we want to make sure that our participants have something in their pantry to eat. Shelf-stable foods can be eaten when a meal delivery is canceled.”

The girls and their adult leaders were divided into two groups to follow appropriate COVID-19 protocols. The groups took turns packing shelf-stable foods into totes and making Giving Tree ornaments. Six adult leaders assisted the 18 Girl Scouts with both the crafting and packing processes. The Girl Scouts packed the equivalent of 900 meals and made over 400 ornaments. Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver the Winter Weather Totes to participants during the first week of December.   

Girl Scout volunteer and troop leader Jody McManus coordinates the Girl Scout group. Participating groups were from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Concordia Lutheran Church and China Grove United Methodist Church.

