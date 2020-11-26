Letter: When will they ever learn?

According to the IZA Institute Of Economic Studies, data shows that the Sturgis, South Dakota, biker rally, which attracted an estimated 460,000 people this past August has led to 260,000 COVID-19 cases, which resulted in $12 billion in overall health costs

Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican and staunch Trump supporter, dismisses this data as pure “fiction” and declared the lack of social distancing and wearing of face coverings as expressions of personal freedom. Quoting the late Pete Seeger: “Oh when will they ever learn, Oh when will they ever learn?”

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury