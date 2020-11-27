November 28, 2020

  • 50°
Stephanie Potter, at left, says that Salisbury Wine Shop will still offer delivery to customers even after people are less nervous about leaving their homes. Ben Stansell/Salsibury Post

We want to hear from readers: How are you planning to do your holiday shopping?

By Staff Report

Published 12:29 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

The Salisbury Post wants to hear from readers. How are you planning to do your holiday shopping this year? Has COVID-19 affected how you plan to shop? Will you shift more of your purchases online? Will you or have you already been to stores to try and get in-store deals? We’ll use as many as possible responses using the form below in a story to be published in Sunday’s Salisbury Post.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues

Business

We want to hear from readers: How are you planning to do your holiday shopping?

Local

‘Whoever we feed is a blessing:’ Providence Baptist Church distributes free meals on Thanksgiving

Local

Spencer to receive $750,000 CDBG grant for home repair

Elections

For Rowan, 2020 general election turnout statistics mostly mirror 2016

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 26

Coronavirus

County sets record for most COVID-19 positives reported in one day

News

From poult to Thanksgiving centerpiece, Evans Family Farm knows how to raise turkeys

Education

Catawba, Livingstone not bringing students back until after the holidays

Education

‘Just because’: Partners in Learning surprises staff with $15,000 in bonuses, turkeys

Local

Few applications received for state’s child care, remote learning assistance grant

Local

Girls Scouts pack meals for Meals on Wheels Rowan

Education

PetSmart donation to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Education

RCCC offering solutions for students wanting to jumpstart their college education

Crime

Salisbury Police ready to roll out regional crime center before end of the year

Education

Shoutouts: North Hills Christian School announces homecoming king and queen

Local

‘An icon of China Grove:’ Former China Grove Elementary students remember custodian Carl Wilkerson

College

Catawba basketball: The struggle to play the games