November 30, 2020

  • 55°

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

SALISBURY — For the 12th time in two weeks, Rowan County on Saturday saw an increase of more than 50 COVID-19 cases when health officials added 57 new positives.

There have now been 5,571 COVID-19 positives in Rowan County. With 4,460 people recovered and 131 deaths, there are 980 active cases. A total of 22 Rowan County residents were considered hospitalized Saturday.

The 57 new positives came at the end of a week with the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases (100) and the fourth-highest increase (75).

There hasn’t been a day with fewer than 10 positives reported since Oct. 26, and the previous two weeks have resulted in particularly steep increases in new cases. Prior to Nov. 14, there were only six days with more than 50 positives reported in one day. The previous two weeks have doubled that, with 12 days where cases have increased by more than 50.

With people preparing to travel, local health officials say that the period immediately before Thanksgiving resulted in a larger than usual number of COVID-19 tests. But tests alone are not the cause for a worsening outbreak in Rowan County — where the percentage of tests coming back positive has increased for three weeks in a row. An increased percentage of positive tests indicates a virus that’s infecting a greater share of the population, health officials say.

Statewide on Saturday, there were 3,444 new positives reported, 357,958 total cases, 1,840 people currently hospitalized, 5,219 deaths and 5.22 million completed tests.

On its website, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services separates hospitalizations by region, with Rowan County falling in the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition Region. That region — which also includes the likes of Iredell, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties — has the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized (520) of any region. Of those, 56 were admitted within the previous 24 hours.

The Triad region also tops all others in inpatients beds in use and intensive care beds in use. The Metrolina region, which includes Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly and other counties, is using more ventilators than any other.

Because of the holiday weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not provide a Friday update on new outbreaks and clusters. Statistics from Rowan County health officials show cases at local congregate living facilities grew from 781 to 845 this week. There are still outbreaks considered active at Accordius Health (43 total cases), Autumn Care (14 total cases), the N.C. State Veterans Home (three cases), the Laurels (55 total cases), Trinity Oaks Skilled Nursing (94 total cases), Compasses Assisted Senior Living (four total cases) and Meadows of Rockwell (27 total cases).

An active outbreak doesn’t necessarily mean there are still active cases at the facility. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says an outbreak can be declared over if it’s been 28 days from the onset of symptoms in the last symptomatic person or the first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later.

For the third time during the pandemic, the Citadel has seen an outbreak of COVID-19, with one positive employee and one resident. The facility on Julian Road produced the largest outbreak in the state in the spring.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

Local

Sharing the season: Community Care Clinic turns to telemedicine during pandemic

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Kannapolis

‘Fireman’s chief’: Colleagues remember Barnhardt as passionate firefighter, family man

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues