November 30, 2020

  • 55°

Letter: Kudos to those who made parade possible

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

Salisbury is such a special hometown!

How proud we are to be a part of a community that keeps giving voices of hope and praise.

Kudos to all who tirelessly and selflessly enabled our community to enjoy a special Christmas extravaganza. Special thanks to Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham! You are good samaritans! You lifted us up when we all could use a helping hand.

Proud to call this Home!

— Brenda and Franco Goodman

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

Elections

Political Notebook: Senate Republicans disagree with Cooper administration halting CARES Act spending

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about legality of begging in Salisbury, Dominion voting machines

Local

Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot

Crime

Blotter: Passenger in chase that ended downtown charged with possessing stolen vehicle

Business

Frustrated and confused by COVID-19 restrictions, local bar owners near breaking point

Elections

Republican volunteers say ‘passion’ drove victories across the ballot

News

Peppermint partnership: N.C. State’s Food Science Club manufactures ice cream toppings at Research Campus

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury-Rowan utilities honored for exceeding drinking water standards

Coronavirus

County reports 57 new COVID-19 positives Saturday

Local

Sharing the Season 2020 list

Lifestyle

One last blessing. For 20 precious minutes, 89-year-old Barrier met granddaughter

Business

Businesses plan to continue using practices driven by COVID-19 after pandemic is over

Business

Always on the hunt: Local entrepreneur grows real estate firm, earns accolade for success

Lifestyle

Sons of American Revolution honor local first responders

Local

Sharing the season: Community Care Clinic turns to telemedicine during pandemic

Local

Rowan Helping Ministries preparing to reopen clothing assistance as temperatures drop

Kannapolis

‘Fireman’s chief’: Colleagues remember Barnhardt as passionate firefighter, family man

Business

Local retailers looking to holiday shopping for boost in business

Coronavirus

Virus numbers could be erratic after Thanksgiving

Elections

Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race

Coronavirus

52 COVID-19 cases added Friday after week with highest, fourth-highest increases

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with stealing boat, $10,000 in auto parts

Education

RSS superintendent hiring process continues