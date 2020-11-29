Letter: Thank you to law enforcement

Cheryl and I have lived right on the square in downtown Salisbury for over 10 years. While we are usually early to bed, we have never felt unsafe, even if we’ve had to come in from work at 1 a.m. or go out to exercise at 5:30 a.m. Law enforcement is always on the job.

Then, in the last few weeks we have had the opportunity to see our Salisbury Police Department and Rowan Sheriff’s Deputies doing what they always do, serve the public. We see them slowly patrolling downtown at 5 a.m., stopping a Rockwell car chase, protecting property and investigating a wreck. We are so fortunate to have Chief Jerry Stokes, Sheriff Kevin Auten and their teams standing in front of us and standing behind us.

Law enforcement is always a difficult job, made harder by the divisive and polarized times in which we live. Thank you to Chief Stokes, Sheriff Auten, and the hundreds of law enforcement professionals who keep us safe around the clock, seven days every week, and with no breaks!

Ted Goins

Salisbury