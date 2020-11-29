November 30, 2020

Friends of RPL's Second Saturday Bookshop

Library Notes: Shop at the Second Saturday Bookshop on Dec. 12

By Laurie Lyda
Rowan Public Library

Looking for the perfect gift for a special someone? Your Friends (of Rowan Public Library) can help you out. Just visit their Second Saturday Bookshop, located in West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., on Saturday, Dec. 12, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to browse their current inventory and complete your shopping list.

“We hope to have plenty of new used books on the floor for people’s holiday shopping,” said Friends of RPL President Jennifer Hubbard.

The Second Saturday Bookshop is in the process of restocking after recently hosting the Friends of RPL’s annual fall book sale, held for the first time in conjunction with the Rowan Museum’s Annual Yard Sale. The combo of the annual fundraising sales drew a crowd. “We were really pleased with the turn out, and we’d love to partner with the Rowan Museum again,” said Hubbard.

Aaron Kepley, director of Rowan Museum, was also pleased with the number of attendees. “This was a great opportunity to see people shopping at West End Plaza, and we thank the Friends of Rowan Public Library for inviting us to participate,” he said.

The new partnership offered fun and appealing bargains for shoppers. Hubbard explained, “Who doesn’t love a bargain? A dollar for a book? A dollar for an adorable giant papier-mache rabbit? (Hubbard’s museum-shop purchase) Sign me up!”

“The venue for the Second Saturday Bookshop is a huge success for the Friends of RPL and will prove more so in the months to come,” said Friends member and Bookshop volunteer Cynthia Owen. “We have a wonderful board and volunteers, and it is a passion for me to see the Bookshop succeed.”

Owen and other Friends volunteers created an atmosphere of enthusiasm. “The volunteers were champions,” said Hubbard. This year’s book sale had the added layer of health precautions, including social distancing, masks, plexiglass partitions at the check out counter, and a limit of 10 customers inside the store at a time. Hubbard reports that, overall, the adaptations were well received. “Customers were patient and grateful to their beloved public library and just plain happy to be able to be in the company of books. They didn’t mind waiting in line for the opportunity to browse.”

The book sale raised nearly $2,000 over the two-day sale, which included books, DVDs, CDs, records, baskets, donations, and memberships. While book sale aficionados always find these events fun, Hubbard points out that what she loves most is “knowing that every penny we make goes to support Rowan Public Library, which is a beloved place to so many folks.” Funds raised from the Friends of RPL sales are used to support Rowan Public Library programs and initiatives like Summer Reading programs for all ages, the Friends Concert Series, and the Millstream Storytelling Festival for Rowan County second-graders.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Second Saturday Bookshop will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and mask requirements remain in place; at the time of writing this article, there will be a limit of 10 shoppers allowed inside the store at one time. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Most items are $3 or less, and there is a limited selection of specialty items that are individually priced. The book sale selection includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction, as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. Titles will be in hardback or paperback. DVDs, VHS tapes, and CDs will also be sold. The specialty selection includes books, literary-themed gift baskets, and other items of note.

For those who would like to support the Library and the Friends of RPL without visiting the Bookshop, memberships can be renewed or purchased over the phone and donations are always welcome. Call 704-216-8240 or visit bit.ly/FriendsofRPL for more information.

Laurie Lyda is library services manager at Rowan Public Library.

