Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony counts of trafficking

By Natalie Anderson

Published 1:14 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested last week on two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Corriher Gravel Road early Tuesday morning following a report that a vehicle had been parked nearby for an hour while still running. The vehicle was stuck but still in drive, while the driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel.

The driver, Carl Keith Brindle Jr., 33, then woke up in a confused state and had a slurred speech, the Sheriff’s Office said. A deputy then searched the vehicle and discovered two bags of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a set of digital scales with residue present. The bags had a combined weight of 30.55 grams.

Brindle was then arrested on two felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of fictitious tag/license plate. He is booked in the Rowan County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000.

In other Sheriff’s Office arrests:

• Rebecca Lynn Correll, 61, was arrested on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering a building on the 3700 block of Amity Hill Road in Cleveland.

• Courtney Nicole Archer, 20, was arrested on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of larceny of motor vehicle in Rockwell.

• William Jack Daniel Upright, 35, was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of breaking and entering a building at 400 Grace Road in Salisbury.

• James Dean Shehan, 37, was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Christal Leigh Binkley, 32, was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution’s premises.

In Salisbury Police arrests:

• Eddie Charles Gladden, 62, was arrested on Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence on the 1100 block of Richard Street in Salisbury.

• Taikwon Antonio Cunningham, 21, was arrested on Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age that occurred on the 100 block of Clancy Street in Salisbury.

• Amber Paige Harper, 22, was arrested on Monday on a felony charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246. 

