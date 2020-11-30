Motorcyclist airlifted following wreck on Jake Alexander Boulevard Sunday

SALISBURY — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash with a van on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Anthony Salyer, 34, of Salisbury was driving a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle northwest in the left lane on Jake Alexander Boulevard near Morlan Park Road, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Meanwhile, Paul Michael Bostian, 61, of Salisbury was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van owned by Albemarle News Media in the same direction in the far right lane on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

When Bostian attempted to make a U-turn from the outside lane, Salyer collided with the van and was dragged underneath.

Salyer was then airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, and his condition is unknown at this time. Bostian was not injured.

It’s estimated that the crash resulted in $1,500 in damages for the van, and $3,000 for the motorcycle.