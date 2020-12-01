December 1, 2020

Driver cited in two-vehicle Mooresville Road collision

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:21 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

SALISBURY — Police cited a driver for failing to stop at a red light Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision at Mooresville Road and U.S. 29.

The driver, Adalachele Wallace, of Salisbury, was traveling in a Saturn sport utility vehicle on Mooresville Road when she drove through the light, police said.

Wallace’s vehicle collided with a Toyota Prius driven by Russell Wippenbeck, of Salisbury, and traveling northbound on U.S. 29. The SUV overturned after it collided with the Prius, said Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.

Three people were in the SUV, but only the driver is believed to have sustained minor injuries. Wallace was not taken to the hospital.

Shulenburger said Wippenbeck also did not have any major injures.

