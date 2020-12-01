Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

SALISBURY — Helen and Ralph Brown donate to The Post’s Christmas Happiness fund each year.

This year, they did so, donating $200, in honor of the people who support Helen’s Yard Sales for Cystic Fibrosis. They began contributing because it was a way to help others during Christmas time.

“I’m so pleased that the Post does this and I hope they can continue to do this,” Helen said.

Helen said she has been donating in honor of the yard sale supporters for the past three years.

“They work so hard,” Helen said. “And I appreciate them so much, so I’m just doing this in their honor.”

Helen said the amount is immaterial to the honor for the supporters.

The couple has two grandchildren who have cystic fibrosis. Helen started the yard sales more than 15 years ago to raise money for disease research. The sales have raised more than $300,000.

“It’s hard work for the people who help me and you know if we raise that much money there is a lot involved with it,” Helen said, noting they began as yard sales but she should probably change the name at some point.

Brown said she hopes people will contribute to the Christmas Happiness fund as they always have this year and increase their contributions, if possible, because there are people in need.

The Christmas Happiness Fund began in 1952 after then-Post Editor Spencer Murphy learned some area children would not receive gifts at Christmas. He asked the community to donate to them and the program has continued since that time.

The fund is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, which collects contributions. The Rowan Salvation Army distributes vouchers to eligible families.

Contributions may be delivered to the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or mailed to Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639.

Today’s contributions are as follows:

• In honor of Betty M. Brown for her service to Trinity Oaks by Nancy H. Arnold: $50

• In memory of my daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Jeremy Hamilton of Panama City Beach, Florida by Phil Kirk of Raleigh: $100

• In memory of our parents, Mark and Wilma McKnight and Claude and Ruth Benson, by M.D. and Mary Ann McKnight: $200

• Lynn M. Bolick: $300

• Charles Buckley: $200

• In memory of Dewey and Julia Miller by Judy Miller: $25

• Charity League of Salisbury: $500

Total: $1,575.00

Running Total: $3,052.00