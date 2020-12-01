Tractor stolen from Ritchie Road

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of an International Model 966 tractor that was stolen from 740 W. Ritchie Road on Nov. 8.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed the tractor being taken just before 2:30 a.m. Detective Thomason reviewed the video and witnessed a red tractor-trailer truck pulling a lowboy-style trailer toward the victim’s property minutes earlier.

The 18-wheeler was pulling a backhoe loader. Approximately 20 seconds later, an older-style yellow-colored dump truck, pulling a tri-axle trailer passed by the business as well. The tri-axle trailer did not have anything loaded on it.

When the semi passed back by the business as it was leaving the area, the victim’s tractor could be seen on the lowboy trailer. The backhoe had then been loaded onto the tri-axle trailer that was being pulled by the dump truck. The dump truck left the area at approximately 2:27 a.m.

A bluish colored logo could be seen on the passenger side door of the dump truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomason at 704-216-8683, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.