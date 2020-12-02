Area Sports Briefs: South cross country posts perfect 15

South Rowan’s Noah Julian and Eli Julian.

From staff reports

Cross country

South Rowan’s boys had a perfect score of 15 and won a Central Carolina Conference meet against North Davidson and East Davidson on Wednesday.

Noah Julian won in 16:29. Eli Julian was second in 16:52. Landon Cromer ran 16:58 for third.

Grayson Cromer was fourth, and Nolan Miller placed fifth.

• South Rowan’s girls finished second behind North Davidson, but the Raiders’ Bethan Rymer was the individual winner in 20:58.

South’s Madison Beaver placed fifth. Other scorers for South were MacKenzie Chabala (10th), Audrey Weaver (11th) and Macy Miller (12th).

•••

Carson swept a cross country meet with South Iredell, North Iredell and Statesville that was held at McAnderson Park in Statesville on Tuesday.

Camden Corley was timed in 21:12 and led the Carson girls with a second-place finish. Makayla Borst ran 21:26 and placed third. Other scorers for the Cougars were Brynn Sokolowski (5th), Haley Borst (7th) and Kendall Barbee (10th).

Winning the race was Statesville’s Karli Townsell in 20:51.

• In the boys race, North Iredell’s Phillip Riddle was the individual winner in 17:04.

Carson’s TJ Jones took second place with a clocking of 18:48. Other Carson scorers were James Anderson (5th), Aaron Arnold (6th), Clinton Efird (8th) and Colby Burgess (10th).

•••

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky ran 22:24 and was the individual winner in a Tuesday meet at Frank Liske Park against Concord and Robinson.

The Wonder girls won the meet, while the boys tied for first with Concord.

Volleyball

Salisbury got its first win on Wednesday, beating Thomasville 25-21, 25-17 and 25-17 in Central Carolina Conference action.

Ellen Yang had 24 assists and 22 digs to lead the Hornets (1-3, 1-2).

Ella Trainor had 20 digs and four kills. Maddie Lawrence had 19 digs. Brooke Cunningham had 10 kills and five digs. Alli Tuck had eight kills. Grace Blackwell had eight kills, 11 digs and four aces. Mallory Link had six kills. Riley Peltz had 11 digs and three kills. Alondra Acevedo had two kills.

• Salisbury lost to Lexington 25-14, 25-19 and 25-16 in CCC action on Tuesday.

Yang had 15 digs and 10 assists for the Hornets. Lawrence had 12 digs and two aces. Cunningham had three kills. Peltz had four digs and three kills. Tuck had three kills. Trainor had four digs and two kills. Link had three kills. Blackwell had eight digs.

•••

East Rowan (2-2) swept Statesville 25-16, 25-14 and 25-18 in North Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

Riley Hill had 23 digs. Hannah Larson had 10 kills and 10 digs. Zoe Larson had 21 assists and 11 digs. Anasty Faavesi had six aces and six kills. Mikayla Tucker had eight kills, six aces and three blocks.

•••

West Rowan won 25-29, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-11 against Carson in North Piedmont Conference volleyball on Tuesday.

KK Dowling had 15 kills and 14 digs for the Falcons. Kelcie Love had 10 kills and two blocks. Madelyn VonCanon had nine kills and 11 digs. Emma Clarke had four kills and four blocks.

Ashlee Ennis had four aces and 17 digs. Allison Ennis had 16 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Noe Gaeta had 24 assists and 24 digs. Brooke Kennerly had 22 digs.

•••

In Carson’s first win of the season against Statesvile, , Jaden Vaughn had 22 kills and Kari Hales had 23 digs.

Vaughn led the Cougars in their first three matches with 47 kills. Hales had 66 digs in the first three matches.

•••

North Rowan (0-5) lost 25-11, 25-19 and 25-9 to Chatham Central on Tuesday in a Yadkin Valley Conference match.