December 2, 2020

  • 41°

County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — County health officials on Wednesday reported 69 additional cases of COVID-19, with 18.5% of all cases currently active.

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,815 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 1,075 of those cases currently active and 4,607 patients recovered. The average age among positive tests is 44.1, with the plurality, or 27.2%, of cases among those aged 18-35.

Currently, 26 Rowan Countians are being hospitalized. To date, there have been 307 hospitalizations with an average age of 64 among them.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. All but 52 of the 133 total deaths have been from local congregate care facilities.

Those statistics put Rowan County 15th in the state for most reported cases, and sixth for most reported COVID-19 deaths.

A biweekly update from the state showed there are currently outbreaks at eight local facilities, including Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, The Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center, Autumn Care, Accordius Health, the Citadel, the Laurels, Compass Assisted and Piedmont Correctional Institute.

Across the state, 4,199 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, which totals 371,594 cases since March. And after 5.36 million tests, Wednesday’s daily positivity rate amounts to 11.4%, though the overall rate is 6.9%. Health experts recommend that rate be no more than 5%.

Currently, 2,039 North Carolinians are being hospitalized, while 5,366 people have died.

Of those hospitalizations, 267 were admitted within the last 24 hours. Additionally, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region reports the largest amount of hospitalizations and the most ICU beds currently in use at 562 hospitalizations and 465 ICU beds in use, respectively. The Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region encompasses Rowan, Davie, Iredell and Davidson counties.

Additionally, a biweekly update of hospitalization demographics show that of the 178 newly admitted patients by Friday, 34% are Black North Carolinians, while 5% are American Indian/Alaskan Natives, 54% are white and 5% are Hispanic. The plurality of those hospitalizations are among those aged 60-80 or older.

Also on Wednesday, county health officials reported that the Rowan County Health Department, located at 1811 E Innes St., will offer free drive-thru flu shots for uninsured or underinsured people on three Wednesdays this month —  Dec. 2, 9, and 16 — from 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact the health department at 704-216-8782.

Health officials encourage all locals to receive a flu vaccine this season to prevent a “twin-demic” of severe illness from both the flu and COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported 178,395 new cases and 2,461 new deaths across the nation, which totals 13.63 million cases and 269,763 deaths since January. North Carolina currently ranks No. 42 in the nation for the average daily cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction

Coronavirus

County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Salisbury woman charged in fatal hit-and-run accident

Local

Charity provides vests for K-9s

Local

Rowan’s Sen. Ford ‘honored’ to be chosen as joint caucus leader

Local

City council approves six road repaving projects, encourages input on development priorities

Business

State names Rowan among most economically distressed counties

High School

High school volleyball: South Rowan wins another CCC match

Education

Catawba College’s Service of Lessons and Carols moves virtual

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza financing gets OK from state’s Local Government Commission

Education

Kannapolis City Schools to hold public hearing on construction equity policy

Local

Drivers identified in I-85 double vehicle crash, fire

Local

Driver cited in two-vehicle Mooresville Road collision

Crime

Tractor stolen from Ritchie Road

Coronavirus

North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd tests positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Vehicles broken into overnight at Marriott, Comfort Suites hotels

Coronavirus

County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, two weeks of 50-case daily increases

Local

Red wolves have been busy growing up at Dan Nicholas Park

Local

Salisbury City Council to consider contract for street paving

Education

Catawba College honors employees for length of service

High School

High school football: Clay hopes for big senior season

Local

Helen, Ralph Brown contribute to Christmas Happiness to help people in need

Cleveland

Cleveland Police charge woman with attempted murder after Sunday night shooting

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan continue to surge after 50 new cases added; 19% of total cases active