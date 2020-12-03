December 3, 2020

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:24 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local man arrested on a probation violation now faces charges of bringing heroin and marijuana into the county jail.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth Lee Lowery, 42, with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail or penal institution premises, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.

Lowery was brought into the Rowan County jail on Tuesday afternoon and the drugs were found in his wallet during the intake process, said Maj. John Sifford.

A detention center officer found aluminum foil inside a piece of white tissue paper with black residue believed to be heroin and a burnt marijuana roach.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole wooden poles from his property in the 6200 block of U.S. 52.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his vehicle from the 100 block of Organ Church Road, Rockwell.

• Randal Allen Heintz, 32, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Depot Street, Rockwell.

• Jennifer Louise Hotchkiss, 32, was charged on Tuesday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle while in the 300 block of Stone Road.

• David Bryan Laws, 47, was charged on Tuesday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle while in the 5900 block of Faith and Faith Farm roads.

 

