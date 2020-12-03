Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

SALISBURY – Smart Start Rowan’s parking lot and grounds will feature Christmas lights and decorations from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday with staff and volunteers decorating their vehicles in holiday themes and costumes. They invite you and your family to drive thru, wave hello and enjoy the spirit of the season.

“This year’s holiday event forced us to think outside the box to make sure we followed COVID health and safety guidelines. We enjoyed planning this event so much, and we are thrilled to be able to have children and families join in the holiday fun at our office in drive-thru style,” Executive Director Amy Brown said. “The highlight of the night will definitely be Santa Claus himself waving to the children and spreading some much-needed Christmas cheer.”

Children will receive gift bags with books, activities to enjoy at home, and other special

surprises. Parents will also receive information about services provided by Smart Start Rowan and community partners.

For more information call 704-630-9085, visit our website at www.rowan-smart-start.org, or find us on

Facebook at www.facebook.com/smartstart.rowan.

Kannapolis seeking applications for new youth council

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council has established a youth council with goals to create opportunities for students to get engaged as leaders and communicate in the city’s decision-making process.

The formation of the youth council is the result of conversations between city council members and area high school students.

High school aged students who live in the Kannapolis city limits can apply by 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.

A much as possible, the youth council will represent the geographic and educational diversity of Kannapolis with participants from the two public high schools and students living in the city but attending other public high schools, charter schools and private high schools, as well as being home schooled.

Brock Morgan, an A.L. Brown student who expressed interest to City Council members in creating a youth council, has been appointed as a co-chair of the group. An additional co-chair will be selected later.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said this has been on the city’s wish list and now was the right time to form the group.

“Our youth are a valuable asset to our city,” Hinnant said. “We want to cultivate their enthusiasm for our city and community and will be announcing next stems for the youth council soon.”

Hinnant and City Council member Doug Wilson, as well as staff members, will serve as liaisons for the group.

An invitation to send holiday cards to service members

State Superintendent Mark Johnson wants the help of students and other North Carolinians to show appreciation for the servicemen and servicewomen who will be away from home this holiday season with his second annual holiday card drive.

“This year we want to celebrate and honor all of the servicemen and servicewomen who will be spending the upcoming holidays away from home and their families. They protect and serve our country, but they will miss many of the things that make the holidays special,” Johnson said. “We are proud that North Carolina is one of the top states for our servicemen and servicewomen. These thoughtful and kind messages mean so much to our heroes especially during this very challenging year.”

Johnson is asking students, teachers and others to write holiday notes to those men and women who will not be home this year.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” said Johnson. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx, or UPS to:

Letters to Troops

4501 New Bern Ave

Suite 130 #116

Raleigh, NC 27610