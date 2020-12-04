December 5, 2020

  • 48°
Coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File Photo)

A bye week for Panthers: Rhule has team pointed in right direction despite record

By Post Sports

Published 11:40 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — While the win-loss record might not reflect it, first-year coach Matt Rhule has the Carolina Panthers headed in the right direction.

The Panthers are 4-8 entering the bye week and any realistic chances of reaching the playoffs — even with an extra wild card team added in both conferences this year — have all but evaporated.

But the playoffs were never an expectation for the Panthers, who began the season with a new coaching staff, a new franchise quarterback and a revamped roster with more turnover than any team in the league. The lack of an offseason and preseason games due to the coronavirus pandemic limited Carolina’s chances of developing much in the way of chemistry and put Rhule and his staff of mostly college coaches even further behind the eight-ball.

Consider that running back Christian McCaffrey, the team’s most dynamic player, has been limited to three games this season due to ankle and shoulder injuries, and it’s quite remarkable the Panthers have been as competitive as they have been.

Carolina has been in every game in the fourth quarter this season except one. This a team that went to Kansas City and nearly upset the defending champion Chiefs, losing 33-31 when Joey Slye’s desperation 67-yard field goal at the end of regulation came up a couple of yards short.

“He’s got great energy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Rhule. “He’s smart, demanding — all of those things. And he’s honest. … He’s not going to tell you stories. And normally, that gives you opportunities to last a while in this league.”

While Rhule is incredibly competitive and wants to win now, he also understands that it takes time.

Rhule has been through this type of rebuild before as head coach at Temple and Baylor.

In both cases, Rhule inherited bad teams and struggled with losing records in his first season, only to turn those programs into consistent winners. Whether that formula works for him at the NFL level in Carolina remains to be seen, but it’s pretty clear players have bought into what Rhule is preaching.

“What Coach Rhule is building here is fun to be a part of,” Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “He’s laying the foundation of a team that is going to be a tough team, a fast team and a team that plays for one another. That is great to be a part of. There is a competitive atmosphere and it is bringing out the best in everyone.”

Rhule is most proud of the fight his players have shown this season. They never seem to give up, losing six games by a combined 25 points.

“That doesn’t make us feel better, but it tells us that in a year when we were picked to be not very good — where a lot of people didn’t think we would have more than three, four or five wins — we are closer and closer each and every week,” Rhule said.

The biggest thing for the Panthers moving forward into 2021 is learning how to win those close games. But many of the pieces are place, including McCaffrey, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and D.J, Moore and right tackle Taylor Moton on offense, and defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn on defense.

The biggest challenge moving forward will be adding depth.

Rhule often talks about building a winner being a “process” — and he thinks the Panthers are getting there, maybe even faster than expected.

“I feel like we’ve come a long way in terms of the brand that we want to play, in terms of the style, in terms of the work ethic, the practice and the locker room,” Rhule said. “The guys not feeling like they are independent contractors but feeling like they are part of a team.”

At the beginning of the season, the talk was whether the Panthers would be in the so-called Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, meaning they would have a shot at the No. 1 pick in 2021.

They’re clearly not.

The Panthers enter the final month of the season with a chance to break even at 8-8 if they can run the table with wins against Denver, Green Bay, Washington and New Orleans. The good news for the Panthers is that McCaffrey, who they planned to build their offense around this year, is expected to return after the bye week.

Win or lose, the Panthers will battle you until the end.

Rhule has made sure of that. “I feel like we are a tough team,” he said. “We have battled back through adversity.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Crime

Ex-investment manager accused of defrauding NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. out of $34 million

News

NC Senate leader Berger names chief of staff

Nation/World

Two men found dead at Fort Bragg identified; no details on cause released

Nation/World

Most American troops leaving Somalia

Health

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats also a concern

Coronavirus

Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Meadows of Rockwell, one at Autumn Care nursing home

Crime

Halifax County man charged in Rockwell vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Judge names third-party expert to scrutinize COVID-19, closures in NC prisons

Crime

Durham man charged, held in Rowan after three-county chase

Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school