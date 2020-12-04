December 4, 2020

  • 39°

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Associated Press

Hand recounts of a small portion of ballots cast statewide in the extremely close race for North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice will begin next week in the counties, the State Board of Elections announced on Thursday.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley asked for the partial hand-to-eye recount immediately after the machine recount of nearly 5.4 million ballots cast in her race with Republican Paul Newby was finally completed late Wednesday. Newby, the senior associate justice, leads Beasley by 401 votes — an advantage little changed since the initial final counting by counties finished two weeks ago.

The partial hand recount applies to ballots in 3% of the voting sites in all 100 counties, chosen at random on Friday by the state board. Once the partial recount is complete, a statewide hand recount would be ordered if the sample results differ enough from the machine recount to the point that the result would be reversed if the difference was extrapolated to all ballots.

A final result could still be weeks away. The state board scheduled for Dec. 18 its hearings on appeals by the Newby or Beasley campaigns of protests they’ve filed challenging the counting or rejection of thousands of specific absentee ballots by county elections boards.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school

Local

Financial update shows city ‘faring OK’; council allocates first donations from Share 2 Care program

Education

Education briefs: Smart Start Rowan to host drive thru Twelve Days of Christmas Celebration

Education

Salisbury High School will debut its production of “The Nutcracker” virtually

Local

NC Dolls, Toys and Miniatures Museum gets recognition in Our State magazine

China Grove

Santa Claus to visit China Grove on fire truck on two separate weekends

Education

RCCC awarded $1.3 million federal grant

Crime

Family mourns, asks community to turn on porch lights for anniversary of A’yanna Allen’s death

Christmas Happiness

Couple give to Christmas Happiness to honor siblings

China Grove

China Grove Town Council names representatives to Metropolitan Planning Organization

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman charged after officers witness drug transaction