Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Meadows of Rockwell, one at Autumn Care nursing home

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — It was a week plagued by a list of grim milestones reached in both Rowan County and North Carolina: record single-day increases in COVID-19 cases, multiple deaths reported locally and a steadily increasing positivity rate that health officials call a “critical” level of spread.

A total of seven deaths occurred in the county this week, including two reported Friday at the Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center, which first reported an outbreak on Nov. 3.

Autumn Care also reported its ninth death on Friday after reporting another death earlier this week. The other three deaths reported this week were among community members not associated with a local congregate care facility — a number that has steadily increased in recent weeks. Deaths outside of these facilities amount to 54 of the 138 total deaths since March, with an average age of 80 among all deaths.

In addition to Autumn Care and the Meadows of Rockwell, the latest state data show active outbreaks among seven other local congregate care facilities, including the Citadel, Compass Assisted, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Trinity Oaks Assisted Living, the Laurels, Accordius Health and the Piedmont Correctional Institute. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety updates its case numbers daily, and currently reports 28 active cases at the Piedmont Correctional Institute.

Trinity Oaks Assisted Living became the site of an outbreak this week after reporting two positive cases among employees. Also this week, the state declared over a second outbreak that emerged at the N.C. State Veterans Home. Outbreaks are declared over once 28 consecutive days have passed since the onset of symptoms in the last symptomatic person or since the last positive test, whichever is later.

For more than two weeks now, the county has reported 50 or more single-day increases, with Thursday marking a record high of 126 cases. This week, county health officials reported an average of 92 cases. And there hasn’t been fewer than 10 positive cases reported in a single day since October.

As of Friday, the county reports 6,050 positive, with 19% of cases currently active and 4,762 recoveries. The average age of cases remains at 44.1, with the plurality of cases among those aged 18-35.

However, the number of Rowan Countians being hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased on Friday and is now at 15. Earlier this week, hospitalizations reached 26. Of the 313 total COVID-19 local hospitalizations throughout the pandemic, the average age among them is 64.

Those statistics currently put Rowan County 16th in the state for most cases per 10,000 residents, and sixth in the state for most reported deaths.

After more than 73,000 tests conducted in Rowan County, 8.12% have returned positive — a number also in the middle of a worsening trend. That percentage is used to gauge the level of community spread.

“We are at critical levels right now,” Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver told the Post on Thursday. “There is significant community spread. This is probably the worst I’ve seen it.”

Oliver added that the community has yet to see the full impact of Thanksgiving, but testing records this week are beginning to paint that picture. This week alone, the county reports at least 885 tests, with Monday marking a record high of 305 tests conducted in a single day, according to Amy Smith, the county’s health education specialist and wellness coordinator. Those figures only account for testing conducted by the local health department, however.

It’s more important now than ever that locals continue to socially distance, wash and/or sanitize their hands and wear a mask at all times when they’re around others who aren’t their household family members, Oliver said.

Mayor Karen Alexander also expressed concern for the spread, telling the Post on Friday that the numbers are in line with the spike that was projected following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Alexander said she urges everyone to continue practicing the three Ws of washing hands, wearing a mask and waiting 6 feet apart from others, while avoiding the three Cs — crowded places, close-contact settings and confined spaces with poor ventilation.

Additionally, for the first time since the pandemic, the CDC officially recommended Americans wear a mask indoors at all times when not in their households. Health experts have warned about the spike in cases among the winter season, particularly as people gather for the holidays.

“Be creative about the way you decide to celebrate,” Alexander said. “There are so many new ways we can engage with each other.”

Alexander added that the “circle is closing” as cases spike — that it’s more likely COVID-19 has affected a friend or family member.

“The only way that we can move forward is to be as careful as possible,” Alexander said.

The state also reached a record number of single-day increase in cases this week when it reported 5,637 new cases on Thursday. And after reporting 5,303 cases on Friday, there have now been 382,534 cases since March after 5.46 million completed tests across the state. Friday’s daily positivity rate was 11.2%, while the overall rate is 7%.

A total of 2,157 North Carolinians are being hospitalized across the state, and 5,467 people have died.

“Another day of 5,000+ new cases in North Carolina,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a tweet on Friday. “We have strong orders in place to fight back against this virus, but people and businesses must take these orders seriously. With a vaccine on the horizon, let’s not get complacent now.”

A weekly report on the surveillance of COVID-19 across the state shows that during the week ending Nov. 28, emergency department visits increased, along with the number of people admitted to hospitals and those admitted to the ICU.

However, the percent of people who visited the emergency department that had to stay in the hospital decreased.

Currently, the state reports 1,027 of the 2,498 ventilators and 1,986 ICU beds currently in use.

Of the 210 patients newly admitted to the hospital, 22% are among Black North Carolinians, 65% are among white North Carolinians, 9% are among Hispanic North Carolinians and 1% are among American Indian/Alaskan Native residents. More than 40% of those hospitalizations are among those aged 70-80 or older.

The Triad Region, where Rowan County is located, still comprises the plurality of hospitalizations across the state. As of Friday, 581 patients are being hospitalized in the Triad Region, which also includes Iredell, Davie and Davidson counties.

The CDC reported 219,187 new cases of COVID-19 across the U.S. on Friday, which totals 14.04 million cases since January. And in total, 275,386 American lives have now been claimed by the virus.

