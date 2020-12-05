December 5, 2020

  • 48°

Georgia State tops Charlotte 76-65

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Kane Williams registered 18 points as Georgia State got past Charlotte 76-65 on Friday night.

JoJo Toppin had 16 points for Georgia State (3-1). Corey Allen added 14 points and Ryan Boyce had 10 points.

Jahmir Young had 20 points for the 49ers (0-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and Brice Williams had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How are you and your family handling Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2020?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

Crime

Ex-investment manager accused of defrauding NC Mutual Life Insurance Co. out of $34 million

News

NC Senate leader Berger names chief of staff

Nation/World

Two men found dead at Fort Bragg identified; no details on cause released

Nation/World

Most American troops leaving Somalia

Health

As hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge, cyber threats also a concern

Coronavirus

Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Meadows of Rockwell, one at Autumn Care nursing home

Crime

Halifax County man charged in Rockwell vehicle break-ins

Coronavirus

Judge names third-party expert to scrutinize COVID-19, closures in NC prisons

Crime

Durham man charged, held in Rowan after three-county chase

Education

North Rowan High School pantry opens for students

Coronavirus

State officials reluctant to add new restrictions

Business

Warner Bros. will stream all 2021 films on HBO Max

Business

Artist paints new sign on recently renovated Barnhardt Jewelers building

Elections

Hand recount in NC chief justice race set to begin next week

News

Cooper eyes bipartisan panel on health care

Local

Public input scheduled, changes to downtown coming as part of Main Street plan

Nation/World

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill

Local

Spencer nails down plans for Christmas drive-in

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for probation violation faces charges for bringing drugs into jail

Crime

Three charged with drug, weapons offenses following a traffic stop

Coronavirus

County, state set new records for COVID-19 as growing positivity rate signals ‘critical levels’ of community spread

China Grove

Growing greens: Main Street Marketplace hopes hydroponic garden will help organization grow

Education

State Board of Education delays decisions on Faith Academy, East Spencer charter school