100th anniversary for Kiwanis Club
Janet Haynes, at left with grandchildren, assists Kiwanis Club President Ann Eidson in unveiling a marker commemorating the 100th anniversary of the club in Salisbury. Members gathered last Sunday for the unveiling. The first meeting was held at Hennessee’s Cafe at the Salisbury Train Station on Nov. 29, 1920. The club has postponed plans for a larger gathering until after COVID-19. In the meantime, awards were presented to people who best embody the spirit of helping children.
