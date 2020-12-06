December 6, 2020

Faith news briefs: Dec. 7

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

• Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, on North Main Street in Kannapolis will present its Living Christmas Cards Thursday and Friday. Watch as stunning, life-size Christmas cards come to life at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Hear the Christmas story as it is narrated by characters representing Luke and the disciple Matthew. Enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate, hot apple cider or coffee.

• The Arbor UMC, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, also is having a live nativity scene in front of the church on Friday, Dec. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly. The church says it wants to share this with the entire community and celebrate the Lord’s birthday. Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is pastor of The Arbor. The Arbor has both indoor worship in their Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. Sundays and also has the option of listening in a drive-in format through car radios.

• The Arbor UMC, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury, will be cooking barbecue shoulders to raise money.  If you want a shoulder, please place your order by Dec. 18. It can be picked up Dec. 23 by 10 a.m. Call Ricky Goodman at 7042782149 or Myron Michael at 704-738-3752 for questions or to place an order.

• First Baptist Church will present “The Sounds of Christmas,” special drive-in services in the parking lot at West End Plaza, on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Soloists will be joined by biblical drama and narration for a unique worship experience to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Gates will open one hour prior to each service.

Submit faith news before noon Thursday to make it that Sunday’s newspaper by emailing faith@salisburypost.com.

