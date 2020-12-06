Letter: London illuminates one of county’s most valuable resources

Let me begin by saying that I am not a sportswoman. I’m bookish, uncoordinated, and 40 years ago, when I was in high school, I was in the marching band. But when the pandemic hit and the sports cancellations began, my first thought was, “This is going to be roughest on high-school athletes.” Another thought soon followed: “What’s going to happen to the sports section of the newspaper?”

Well, Mike London happened. To those in the know, he’s always been happening, but I hadn’t been paying attention. I didn’t read the sports section in non-virus times; I scanned it. But now I savor the sports pages because of what London is doing with them. This is not dry, dispassionate sports reporting — this is human-interest writing at its finest. This is community service.

Thanks to London, I not only know for certain that this year has been rough on local high-school athletes, but I also know who they are on and off the playing field. Did you read the recent profile on Salisbury High’s Zae Clay? If you didn’t, please track it down. I’m grateful for it, grateful to London for reinventing the sports section and, at the same time, illuminating Rowan County on one of our most valuable resources: our youth.

— Jennifer Hubbard

Salisbury