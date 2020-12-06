December 6, 2020

  • 30°

Rowan Public Library to host virtual Bright Star Theatre performance

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

SALISBURY — This month, Rowan Public Library will host a special Bright Star Theatre production to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. Bright Star Touring Theatre is a national professional touring company that is based in Asheville, and has made previous visits to Rowan Public Library for various occasions including last year’s African-American History Month and the 2018 West Branch Festival.

Unlike previous Bright Star productions that have been performed live at RPL, this performance will be completely virtual and ready for viewers to watch from the comfort of their own homes. “Holidays around the World” will be available to stream, for free, from Dec. 8-22. Links to the performance will be posted on Rowan Public Library’s social media accounts, including RPL’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

In this performance, main characters Nick and Joy are trying to make it home for the holidays when they get separated. Traveling the world in search of each other, they learn about winter holidays from all over the globe, including Kwanzaa, The Festival of Lights, the Chinese New Year, and the Lohri festival in India.

“This show is a great way for viewers to see that while we might celebrate differently from others, the true meaning of the holidays is about spending time with friends and family,” said Hope Loman, Rowan Public Library’s youth services supervisor.

Bright Star’s expressed goal for this show is to teach audiences about unique winter traditions both internationally and within the United States, as well as important holiday lessons about giving, sharing and kindness.

Loman expects “Holidays around the World” to be an exciting experience. “We always get great feedback from audiences after watching a Bright Star show,” she said, “and we’re glad that they’ve offered us the opportunity to share their production online, so it can be seen by even more viewers.”

For more information about the show or other library programs and events, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org . To visit the Rowan Public Library Facebook page, go to www.facebook.com/rowanpubliclibrary. For the Rowan Public Library Instagram page, go to www.instagram.com/rowanlibrarync. To learn more about Bright Star, go to www.brightstartheatre.com.

