County reports third triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in five days

SALISBURY — For the third time in five days, Rowan County on Monday reported more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus.

The increase of 103 means Rowan County has seen 6,281 COVID-19 positives since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,289 cases are considered currently active, which accounts for 4,854 recoveries and 138 deaths.

Until late November, the highest increase of cases remained a single date in April when intial results from the Citadel nursing home propelled the number of positives reported in a single day to 90. But triple-digit increases have become more common, with the county seeing 126 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday and 109 reported Friday in addition to Monday’s increase.

There are roughly 76 cases per 10,000 residents of Rowan County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of Rowan County residents hospitalized stood at 18 on Monday, a number that increased by three over the weekend. The number of people who have died remains at 138.

There have been 73,499 tests conducted in Rowan County.

The Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition region for hospitalizations, which contains Rowan County, continues to have the greatest number of people hospitalized in the state, at 670. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 88 people in the region hospitalized in the previous 24 hours, a number that has been slowly increasing.

The Capital Region Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which includes Wake and surrounding counties, is second in the state, at 553.

The state of North Carolina on Monday reported 4,372 new cases after a record number on Sunday — 6,438. There have now been 399,362 total cases of coronavirus in North Carolina after 5.63 million tests. There are 2,240 people currently hospitalized in the state, and there have been 5,560 deaths.

Other Rowan County statistics are as follows:

• As a comparison to COVID-19, 328 people died in Rowan County from heart disease in 2018, the most recent year available in online data from the N.C. Office of Health Statistics. In the same year, there were 315 deaths attributed to cancer, 48 deaths for pneumonia and the flu and 1,566 total deaths, which excludes fetal deaths.

• The 18-35 age group continues to represent the plurality of identified positive cases, standing at 1,698 on Monday. Meanwhile, the 36-50 age group has seen 1,491 cases, the 51-64 age group has seen 1,227 cases, the over 65 group has seen 1,191 cases and the under 18 age group has seen 674 cases.

• Women, at 52.78%, represent a greater percentage of positive cases than men, at 47.22%.

• There were 884 positive COVID-19 cases in Rowan County on Monday. That’s an increase of 37 cases from one week prior. Congregate living outbreaks are still considered active at nine nursing home or assisted living facilities in Rowan County.

• Unincorporated areas of Rowan County and Salisbury have seen the largest numbers of positive cases. Cases in other Rowan municipalities get progressively lower based on population.