December 9, 2020

Area Sports Briefs: South, West get volleyball wins

By Post Sports

Published 10:55 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

West Rowan’s Noe Gaeta sets for a teammate. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

 

From staff reports

South Rowan’s volleyball team won Tuesday’s matchup of unbeaten Central Carolina Conference teams, sweeping West Davidson 25-18, 25-10 and 25-12 in Tyro.

• The CCC tournament will begin on Jan. 4 with the better seeded teams hosting the first round.  Oak Grove will host the semifinals and championship.

  •••

West Rowan improved to 4-2 by beating East Rowan for the second time on Tuesday.

The Falcons won in Granite Quarry 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14.

KK Dowling led the Falcons with 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces.

Emma Clarke had six kills and two blocks. Anna Blackledge had four kills and two blocks. Madelyn VonCanon had 11 digs.

Ashlee Ennis had 10 digs and two aces. Allison Ennis had 15 assists. Noe Gaeta had 11 assists.

•••

Carson lost to undefeated North Iredell on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-19 and 27-25 in a North Piedmont Conference matchup in Olin.

• In a loss to South Iredell on Friday, Kary Hales had 35 digs for Carson. Jaden Vaughn had 22 kills and Tate Barger had 36 assists.

•••

Salisbury lost at Oak Grove in a Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday 25-16, 25-14 and 25-11.

Ella Trainor had four kills for the Hornets, with Alli Tuck getting three and Brooke Cunningham two.

Ellen Yang had nine assists and 11 digs. Trainor had nine digs. Madelyn Lawrence had seven digs, while Riley Peltz had five and Grace Blackwell had three.

Cross country

Rowan County Championships are set for Wednesday afternoon on a new course at Dan Nicholas Park.

Each team has a maximum of seven runners.

North Rowan does not have teams this year.

Races will be run in waves due to COVID limitations.

•1:30 p.m. — Salisbury and Carson boys

•2 p.m. — Salisbury and West girls

• 3 p.m. — South, East and West boys

• 3:30 p.m. — Carson, East and South girls

• 4:30 p.m. — Awards

College hoops

Catawba’s men’s home game with Tusculum on Wednesday has been postponed.

Catawba now has a game scheduled at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday afternoon.

Local golf

The GARS members played at Corbin Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ted Weant with a net of 64.10.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Jerry Teter with a net of 58.94.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bill Reid with a net of 69.12.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Norman Schenk with a net of 64.11.

Weant and Teter tied for low gross score with 75s.

Allen Hammill won low net score.

Mel Smith eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.

Weant won closest to the pin on No. 2, while Hammill made the longest putt on No. 9.

SAC athletics

  After four decades of working in college athletics, South Atlantic Conference Senior Associate Commissioner and Senior Woman Administrator Eliane Kebbe has decided to step away from the world of athletics.

Kebbe will retire from the SAC at the end of May 2021.

