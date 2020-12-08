Blotter: Kannapolis man finds bullet holes in upstairs bedroom

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man says he found bullet holes in an upstairs bedroom of his Johnson Street home after finding a hole in a window.

The victim contacted the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday but said the discovery was made the day before, according to Maj. John Sifford.

The victim said he heard a noise upstairs at his home and saw a bullet hole in a window. There was also glass on the floor of the room. The bullet traveled through a play tent inside his children’s room. No one was struck.

The man told a deputy he had no idea the direction the shots came from, Sifford said.

Investigators determined no one reported hearing gunshots the day before in that area.

In other Rowan Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault while in the 9100 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man was found with a small amount of marijuana on Friday while entering the Rowan County courthouse.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of burglary while in the 1700 block of Goodson Road.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of assault during a disturbance while in the 2500 block of Cannon Farm Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from his building while in the 200 block of Old Farm Road.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her wallet and credit card while in the 100 block of Tingle Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of burglary while in the 100 block of BK Avenue, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 5200 block of Fish Pond Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was struck by a vehicle during a disturbance while in the 100 block of S. Julian off-ramp.

• A man reported on Saturday a disturbance occurred between family members while in the 300 block of Fox Run Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of larceny while in the 100 block of Kiowa Court, China Grove.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault while in the 200 block of Front Creek Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was assaulted in the 300 block of Settlers Grove Lane.

• Narcotics were found Sunday on a search of a man who had been arrested while in the 300 block of East Chamblee Drive.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of larceny while in the 600 block of Cricket Lane, Mount Ulla.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of burglary while in the 3800 block of Needmore Road, Woodleaf. • A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of larceny while in the 200 block of Rodden Road, Woodleaf. • Duke Energy reported on Sunday the company was the victim of larceny while in the 100 block of Rattlesnake Street.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of vandalism while in the 60 block of Hill Street.