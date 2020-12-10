Basketball roundup: Clemson tops Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Aamir Simms scored 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes and John Newman III each added 12, and Clemson beat Maryland 67-51 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes to build a 19-6 lead. The Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way, including 38-15 at halftime.

Nick Honor added 10 points and Alex Hemenway eight for Clemson (4-0), which received seven votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday. Donta Scott was the only player for Maryland (4-1) in double figures with 11 points.

No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52

WACO, Texa (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Bears’ home opener. The Bears are 4-0.

No. 13 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

MADISON, Wis. — Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago. Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in. Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

No. 17 Texas Tech 51, ACU 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and No. 17 Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with Abilene Christian.

The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Texas Tech went up for good at 38-36.

No. 19 Richmond 78, Northern Iowa 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond sophomore Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and the Spiders used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa. He was 7 of 9 from the field overall, 3 of 5 from 3-point territory and made all four of his free throws in 37 minutes.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4). The Panthers, who tied a school record with 20 3-pointers in their opening loss to Western Kentucky, made only three of 19 tries against Richmond.

State games

Campbell 79, New Orleans 70: In Jacksonville, Fla., Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 26 points as Campbell won in the Dolphin Classic. Ricky Clemons added a career-best 14 points, Jesus Carralero added 10 off the bench as Campbell is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Troy Green scored a career-high 34 points on 12-0f-18 shooting for the Privateers (1-4). Having defeated host Jacksonville Tuesday night, Campbell has earned at least a share of the tournament title when it concludes today.

Radford 98, Mars Hill 50: In Radford, Va., Lewis Djonkam had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders easily defeated Mars Hill. Shaquan Jules added 14 points for Radford (1-4).

VCU 95, NC A&T 59: In Richmond, Va., Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 30 points as VCU routed NC A&T. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points for VCU (4-2). Tyrone Lyons had 13 points for the Aggies (2-6), who have now lost four games in a row.

UNC-Wilmington 116, St. Andrews Presbyterian 66: In Wilmington, Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian. Imajae Dodd added 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2).

Women’s basketball

No. 2 Louisville 73, Duke 49: In Durham, Dana Evans scored 24 points and second-ranked Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat the Blue Devils in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Kianna Smith added 15 points for the Cardinals (5-0). They led by just six midway through the third quarter before going on an 18-5 run to blow the game open. Jade Williams scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (3-1), who were playing their first league game under new coach Kara Lawson. Duke shot just 36% and made 1 of 16 3-pointers after making 24 3s over the previous two games.

“We had a hard time scoring the whole night,” Lawson said. “In the first quarter, missed a ton of layups, had I think four or five 3s roll in and out. It’s a part of it.”

No. 4 NC State 76, Elon 47: In Raleigh, Elissa Cunane had 22 points and 13 rebound in three quarters in No. 4 North Carolina State’s victory over Elon.

Cunane was 9 for 11 from the field for N.C. State (5-0). Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner each added 12 points.

The Wolfpack used a 10-0 second-quarter spurt for a 31-20 lead. N.C. State scored 13 points in the last three minutes of the first half for a 44-28 edge at the break.

Brie Perpignan had 11 points for Elon (2-1).

Tuesday’s late game

No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68: In Durham, Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds while sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Kofi Cockburn added 13 points for the Fighting Illini (4-1), who jumped to a 14-2 lead and never looked back to regroup from last week’s loss to No. 2 Baylor.

“We had a lot of time, a lot of preparation to get better and we went hard,” Dosunmu said. “We did what good programs are supposed to do: bounce back.”

The Fighting Illini led by 14 at halftime and didn’t let the margin slip below double figures, handing the Blue Devils their second nonconference home loss in a week while playing without their famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois led by 19 points early in the second half, aided by an outside shooting effort that had the Illini make 7 of 11 3-pointers — including 6 of 8 in the first half as they took control.

Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2), who shot 40% and made 5 of 22 3-pointers.

“We got beat by a team that’s better than we are and older, more mature,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and they kind of imposed their will on us. … We’re not there yet. We’ve got a lot to learn.”

The Fighting Illini were coming off last week’s loss to Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis. They had little trouble, with freshman Adam Miller hitting three early 3s to help Illinois take over quickly.

“We never got the pedal all the way to the floor because of some turnovers,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

The Blue Devils host Charleston Southern on Saturday.