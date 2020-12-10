December 10, 2020

  • 52°

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man remains in the county jail after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a hatchet.

When Rowan Sheriff’s deputies arrived on Monday to the 2200 block of Jacob Bost Road, they were met at the door of a home by Daniel Luther.

He told the deputy he was mad that someone inside the home had used methamphetamine. While inside, Luther is accused of throwing a TV to the floor and kicking a panel on the walls. He began talking to himself and became belligerent with the officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After the erratic behavior, the deputy decided to search Luther. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found a yellow container with a crystal-like substance inside it. Luther also had outstanding warrants for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Luther was charged with injury to personal property, possession of a controlled substance schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. No hatchet was found at the scene. It’s not clear if Luther made the 911 call.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault occurred at East Rowan High School on Tuesday, 175 St. Luke’s Church Road.

• Darryl Eugene Turner, 52, was charged on Tuesday with felony habitual felon while in the Rowan County jail.

• Jonathan Lee Diffenderfer, 46, was charged on Tuesday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and felony larceny while at the Rowan County jail.

• Matthew Grey Morris, 30, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Billy Joe Barnhardt, 50, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 300 block of North Main Street.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his vehicle from the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of credit card fraud while in the 800 block of North Lee Street.

