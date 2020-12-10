December 10, 2020

  • 52°

NCHSAA: First draft of revised conferences for 2021-22 school year

By Post Sports

Published 2:07 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Staff report

Conference alignments announced Thursday are not final. They are the first draft.

Schools have a month to appeal their assigned conference.

There are more split leagues than ever. Rowan County schools never have been involved in a split league, but it would be  positive to have North Rowan and Salisbury back in the same league. The proposed league would be very beneficial to North as far as travel and gates.

Eight-team leagues are ideal from a scheduling standpoint. This proposal has Carson, South Rowan, West Rowan and East Rowan in the same eight-team 3A league.

This also looks like a great situation for A.L. Brown and Mooresville. They’ll be 4A, but they won’t be in a “Charlotte” 4A.

—-

“Conference 33” Split 1A/2A

North Rowan (1A), South Davidson (1A), Thomasville (1A), East Davidson (2A) Lexington (2A) Salisbury (2A) West Davidson (2A)

 

“Conference 48” 3A

Central Cabarrus, Concord, East Rowan, Jesse Carson, Lake Norman Charter, Northwest Cabarrus, South Rowan, West Rowan

 

“Conference 56” 4A

Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, Reagan, RJ Reynolds, West Forsyth

 

“Conference 57” 4A

A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman, Mooresville, South Iredell, West Cabarrus

 

“Conference 35” Split 1A/2A

Albemarle (1A), Apprentice Academy (1A), Gray Stone Day (1A), South Stanly (1A), Union Academy (1A), Jay M. Robinson (2A), Mount Pleasant (2A), North Stanly (2A)

 

“Conference 47” 3A

Asheboro, Central Davidson, Ledford, Montgomery Central, North Davidson, Oak Grove

 

“Conference 51” 3A  East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell

 

 

 

 

