December 11, 2020

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders said on Thursday they’ve found a solution to address the potential loss of $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that lawmakers earmarked for rural broadband projects.

A state law approved in September had funneled the money to a broadband program. But Cooper’s administration and GOP lawmakers disagreed on whether federal guidance required the money be spent by Dec. 30.

Under the announced agreement, Cooper will redirect the $30 million to other federal COVID-19 relief qualifying expenses that would have otherwise been paid for with state government operating funds. The legislature, in turn, will vote in early 2021 to spend $30 million in state funds for the rural broadband initiative called the GREAT program.

In a news release, Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger all highlighted the importance of rural broadband access. “I appreciate legislative leaders and my budget staff ensuring that funds can be used to expand internet access in North Carolina,” Cooper said.

