Kannapolis City Schools will temporarily return to remote learning

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Schools Board of Eduction in a 3-2 decision on Friday voted to return students to remote learning for 10 days when they return from winter and New Year’s breaks.

From Jan. 5 to 15, all students in the district will be learning from home. KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said that recommendation was based on community spread and concerns over classroom coverage after the holidays.

The recommendation was made to the board so the district could give parents a chance to plan ahead rather than cope with a last-minute decision to go remote because of ongoing spread. Buckwell said the 10 remote days also will give time for recoveries if there is a spike in infections after the holidays.

The board and Buckwell both emphasized the importance of the community following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines outside of schools so the district can keep schools open.

The break will begin for students on Friday, Dec. 18 and still stretch through Jan. 4. Students will begin classes remotely on Jan. 5.

This change will affect students differently. Some students are already enrolled all-virtual, but many are attending the district with a blended model, going to school two days a week in two cohorts with the other days reserved for remote learning. Some elementary school students are in class full-time.

When the board meets again on Jan. 11 it should be able to see what the trends are after the holidays, said School Board Chairman Todd Adams.

“I’ve been on this board a long time, and it was probably, I would say, the single hardest decision I’ve had to make,” Adams said. “It was hard when we had to make the decision before but this time it was even more difficult.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ plans have not changed yet, but Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers is set to give the district’s board an update on COVID-19 during its Monday meeting.