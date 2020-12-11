December 11, 2020

  • 41°

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

By News Service Report

Published 12:01 am Friday, December 11, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — The relocation of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount is almost complete.

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup told a legislative committee on Thursday that the final office shifts will be completed by Dec. 19. The move-ins began in July. Almost 500 positions are being relocated.

The General Assembly told DMV in 2018 to move out of its longtime but neglected headquarters on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh and to look at leasing new offices in Wake or surrounding counties. The state is leasing five buildings that used to house the Hardee’s fast-food chain offices.

The license plate agency and dealer services within the Raleigh headquarters — along with about 50 workers — will remain in the city. The Rocky Mount headquarters won’t provide these and other in-person services to the public. Jessup will keep offices in both Raleigh and Rocky Mount.

Jessup said state and local officials are trying to address a 27% vacancy rate for headquarters positions. It’s likely that many departing workers didn’t want to relocate to Rocky Mount or commute from the Raleigh area. He told lawmakers about virtual and social media recruitment efforts to fill positions.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Gone fishin’: Wildlife Commission stocks Salisbury lakes with trout

News

NC DMV headquarters shift out of Raleigh almost complete

Landis

Landis hires public safety director to oversee police, fire departments

Business

With curfew and new alcohol restriction on the horizon, local restaurants brace for impact

Local

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

Local

Spencer hires finance officer as administration takes shape

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on broadband money

Local

Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

News

Right-leaning think tanks John Locke Foundation, Civitas Institute merging

Coronavirus

County reports another COVID-19 death, positivity rate increases again

Crime

Blotter: 911 call leads to drug charges

Elections

Second NC Supreme Court recount in Rowan results in one additional vote for Republican

Local

Rowan Detention Center officer identified in Charlotte crash

Local

‘Ring the bell’: Salisbury firefighters celebrate end of chemotherapy for co-worker

Crime

Stokes on track to hire deputy police chief by early 2021

Health

First community walk connects people with resources to combat substance use disorder

Local

Highway Patrol seeks dump truck driver after detention officer hospitalized

Education

Education briefs: Applications due Jan. 3 for upcoming NC Idea Labs in February

High School

High school cross country: ‘Total dream’ for Julians, South

Education

Faith Academy to make offer on elementary school property, on schedule for fall opening

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters stolen from Rowan Transit lot

Landis

Landis approves revised agreement with county for property tax collection

Coronavirus

Without coronavirus relief funds, COVID-19 testing, paramedic programs in jeopardy

Education

Shoutouts