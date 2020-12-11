December 11, 2020

Salvation Army looking to fulfill 300 children’s wishes for Angel Tree

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year, an unprecedented 300 children on the Rowan County Salvation Army’s Angel Tree list have not been adopted, said Capt. Janice Dahlin.

Dahlin said those children will still receive something if not adopted by a community member, “but the thing is how much?”

She said the children will either get a little or a lot this Christmas. If no one adopts the 300 children by today’s deadline, Dahlin will need to purchase at least two toys and one piece of clothing.

“Imagine if that’s all you get. If all the parents have to give is what we give them,” she said.

She said the children might not get everything they asked for, but every child will get something.

Every year, some angels are not adopted or someone picks an angel from one of the trees but never fulfills the list.

Dahlin said she understands not everyone wants to venture out to shop in the stores amid COVID-19 concerns, but the agency is offering a contactless option this year.

Those who want to adopt a child can do by starting on the agency’s Facebook page. A link will take the user to the Salvation Army’s website portal where they can choose a child to shop for, she said.

To ensure the Salvation Army has confirmed that a child has been adopted, Dahlin suggested sending a screenshot of the purchased items with that child’s Angel code number in a private message to the agency’s Facebook. Those who sign up for a child can still shop beyond the deadline, Dahlin said.

There are still traditional Angel Trees located at Walmart, the Dollar General in Cleveland and First Bank, located at 1525 S. Jake Alexander Blvd., across from the Sheetz convenience store.

Dahlin said it is important that the community to give to the Angel Tree and Christmas Happiness Fund because often it’s all a parent has to give to their children.

Visit facebook.com/salvationarmyrowan for more information on how to sign up and adopt a child.

 

