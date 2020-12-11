Three Salisbury firefighters promoted to lieutenant

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Fire Department has promoted three firefighters to lieutenant.

Lt. Jamal Moore joined the department in 2015 and has served as a fire engineer since January 2019. Moore is a graduate of Statesville High School and is also a North Carolina certified fire officer I, fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. Moore and his daughter, Aleah, reside in Statesville.

Lt. David Keyser joined the department in 2014 and has served as a fire engineer since March 2019. Keyser is a graduate of East Davidson High School. Keyser also continued his education at Davidson Community College, earning an associate’s degree in fire protection technology and a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services administration. Keyser is also a North Carolina fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. He resides in Lexington with his wife, Ashley, and children Audrey, Shelby and Levi.

Lt. Curtis Summers joined the department in 2015 and has served as a fire engineer since January 2018. Summers is a graduate of North Iredell High School and is also a North Carolina certified fire instructor I and hazardous materials technician. Summers is also active with the department’s honor guard. He currently resides in Pinnacle with his wife, Brittany, and daughters, Kayla and Mellie.