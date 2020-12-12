Area Sports Briefs: Grand night for Vaughn

From staff reports

Carson senior volleyball player Jaden Vaughn surpassed 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs in Friday’s North Piedmont Conference sweep at East Rowan that left both teams with 2-5 records.

Vaughn went into the match with 995 digs and 987 kills.

•••

In Carson’s recent loss to North Iredell, Tate Barger had 40 assists, Vaughn had 22 kills, Kary Hales had 30 digs, Alayna Slusser had 15 kills, and Grace Goldstein had 13 digs.

•••

West Rowan won in five sets against South Iredell on Friday in Mount Ulla and moved into a tie for second place with the Vikings in the North Piedmont Conference at 5-2.

The Falcons won 21-15, 25-19, 25-18, 11-25 and 15-8.

KK Dowling had 17 kills, 20 digs and two blocks. Kelcie Love had 16 kills and 13 digs. Emma Clarke had 10 kills. Anna Blackledge had four blocks and three kills. Madelyn VonCanon had six kills. Brooke Kennerly had 12 digs when she was injured in the third set. Ashlee Ennis had 27 digs. Allison Ennis had 32 assists. Noe Gaeta had 23 assists and two big kills in the fifth set.

•••

West Rowan’s jayvee girls won 24-26, 25-23 and 25-19 against South Iredell.

Maia Gaeta had 12 kills, three aces and two blocks. Karsen Simpson had seven kills and six aces. DD Cuthbertson had six kills. Ava Gusler and Simpson were leaders in digs.

•••

North Rowan got its first win on Thursday with a Yadkin Valley Conference sweep at Albemarle by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-14.

•••

South Rowan stayed undefeated on Thursday with a 25-10, 25-11 and 25-12 win against Thomasville.

Payton Black had 30 digs. Anna Rymer had 13 digs and 22 kills. Leah Rymer had 11 digs and 38 assists. Kendall Rockstad had 12 kills. Cameron Black had seven kills and nine digs. Kendall Walter had five kills and nine digs.

•South’s jayvees rolled 25-4 and 25-6 against Thomasville.

Ava Huffman had eight aces and four kills. Ella Carden had six aces and seven assists. Ava Hinson had five aces. Avery Welch had five kills.

•••

Ledford defeated Salisbury 25-23, 25-14, 25-13 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Thursday.

Riley Peltz had five kills and nine digs. Mallory Link had three kills. Mady had Lawrence 16 digs. Grace Blackwell had four assists and eight digs. Ellen Yang had three kills, 15 assists and 13 digs. Ella Trainor had six kills and five digs. Brooke Cunningham had five kills. Alli Tuck had three blocks.

Local golf

Dan Crosby made a hole-in-one at Corbin Hills on Thursday, the first of his long career.

Crosby aced the No. 5 hole from 173 yards with a 4-Hybrid. Crosby was playing with Don Bishop, Gary Carver and Don Link.

HS swimming

Salisbury’s girls opened the season with a 104-65 win against Ledford.

HS cross country

South Rowan’s Bethany Rymer won the Fisher River Invitational on Saturday in Dobson.

Rymer ran 22:19.

South’s Madison Beaver placed fourth. South’s team finished third.

Oak Grove’s Will Todd won the boys race in 17:52.

•••

Gray Stone’s girls won the Yadkin Valley Conference meet held on Friday.

•••

South Stanly won the Yadkin Valley Conference boys meet.

Gray Stone placed third.

The top Gray Stone runner was Wesley Rodgers. He was seventh in 18:36.

•••

A.L. Brown competed against Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

Northwest’s Olivia Andrews won the girls race and led the Trojans to victory. Owen Evans ran 17:16 to lead the Northwest boys to a win. The top A.L. Brown runner was Kevin Stegall, who was third in 17:59.

Football

Quarterback Kacey Otto (West Rowan, St. Andrews) was signed by the Charlotte Thunder arena football team.

College basketball

Caleb Mauldin (West Rowan) had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for North Georgia in Saturday’s 81-63 loss to Chattanooga.

•••

David Tripp (A.L. Brown) scored 20 points for Milligan in an 88-83 win against Montreat on Saturday.