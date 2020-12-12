December 13, 2020

  • 55°

College basketball: Road loss to rival for Catawba men

By Post Sports

Published 8:00 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

Catawba’s Ben Bowen had a double-double in Saturday’s loss at Lenoir-Rhyne. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

HICKORY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team had to endure a two-week wait between South Atlantic Conference games before it  returned to action on Saturday.

It’s still been three weeks since Catawba’s last victory. The Indians fell to Lenoir-Rhyne 93-86 at Shuford Gym. The Bears were making their debut.

Terrence Whitfield scored 23 for Catawba. Lloyd Hemming had 18, Carter Phillips 13, and Ben Bowen 12.

Catawba (1-2, 1-2) turned in an improved offensive performance from a dismal showing against Wingate, shooting 50.8 percent for the game and making 11 3-pointers on 25 attempts.

Defensively, the Indians still have work to do. Lenoir-Rhyne shot 57.4 percent for the game and 10-for-23 from the 3-point line.

Catawba did an outstanding job on the boards, limiting the Bears to one offensive rebound for the game. The 6-foot-10 Bowen had 10 rebounds.

Catawba lost the turnover battle, 17-13.

Catawba led by five early, but Lenoir-Rhyne took a 44-40 lead at the break.

L-R took its biggest lead at 56-44 on a dunk by R.J. Gunn, who led the Bears with 22 points, three minutes into the second half. A 3-pointer by  Phillips triggered an 11-0 Catawba run to get the Indians back in it.

Catawba grabbed the lead with 10:40 remaining on a 3-pointer by  Whitfield, and the Indians pushed ahead by four points at the 7:32 mark.

It was 75-all with under three minutes to go, but that’s when Darius Simmons scored six straight points for the Bears on two free throws and two layups.

The Bears maintained control from there.

Catawba welcomed back McLeod, but played without Marcus Burwell and Ace Carter.

Catawba is scheduled to play Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. at home on Wednesday.

CATAWBA (86) — Whitfield 23, Hemming 18, Phillips 13, Bowen 12, Johnson 8, McLeod 5, Robinson 4,  Burt 3, Pelote, Peacock.

LENOIR-RHYNE (93) — Gunn 22, Simmons 18, Hawks 14, Fields 12, Bradford 10, McLain 8, Muldrew 6, Fowler 2, Tyson 1, Rice, Shabazz, Steele.

Catawba      40     46  — 86

Lenoir-Rhyne  44    49  — 93

Print Article

Comments

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration

Education

Catawba College’s Lessons and Carols goes virtual with first viewing tonight

News

Grandparents give to Christmas Happiness in memory of grandchild

Local

Red Kettle campaign aims to fund needs that still remain

Business

Four decades and still growing strong: Rockwell Farms owner Abramowski receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan receives over $500,000 in infrastructure grants to spur economic development

Business

Southern Made Signs turns customers’ stories into hand-crafted tokens

News

‘Lights of Fulton Heights’ one of top destinations for holiday lights this season

News

United Way car giveaway winner makes trip from Illinois to pick up new wheels

News

Hometown Holiday Drive-In illuminates downtown Spencer, brings residents together to celebrate

High School

High school football: 10th anniversary of Rowan’s biggest day

Health

Local, state health officials amping up efforts to combat opioid crisis following increase in overdoses since pandemic

Education

New members of Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to be sworn in on Monday

Local

Treme moves on from interim role in Spencer

News

Beasley concedes defeat in NC chief justice race

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County Detention Center officer dies from injuries sustained in crash

News

Journalists file emergency appeal to get court access in Alamance County

Nation/World

States get tracing apps to talk to each other as virus rises

News

North Carolina chief justice halts courts for 30 days

Crime

Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter executed 

Crime

Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout

Nation/World

First COVID-19 vaccine approved in bid to end pandemic

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 12