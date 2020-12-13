Ann Farabee column: Be a master builder

By Ann Farabee

At my home, we have an abundance of Legos. Christmas means more Legos are coming — if there are some available we do not own yet.

Here is a sample of what we have displayed in our Lego closet. Yes, I said sample. And yes, I said Lego closet.

Taj Mahal: 22,000 laborers worked on building this tomb for the king’s wife. It has 28 different types of jewels.

Roller Coaster: It has twists, turns, mountains, deep valleys, steep climbs, and parts that are smooth — just like life does.

Ferris Wheel: George Ferris wanted to build something better than the Eiffel Tower, so he said, “Make no little plans!”

Empire State Building: 102-floor skyscraper in New York City. It has its own zip code and it lights up at night.

Parisian Restaurant, Bank, Detective’s Office: These are places we go as part of a community. Well, we do not go to the detective’s office that often.

Statue of Liberty: It is a sculpture on Liberty Island in the New York Harbor that was dedicated in 1886.

US Capitol Building: It houses the legislative branches of the federal government. It is where the street numbers start in Washington, D.C. It is used for Sunday church services. Moses, who received the 10 Commandments from God, has a marble relief portrait over the gallery doors.

Ship in a Bottle: 18th century monks in monasteries were the first to build a ship in a bottle.

Great Wall of China: This wall kept out the enemy and was a symbol of strength.

International Space Station: It is a modular space station in low orbit earth. It goes 17,100 mph. It has been visited by more than 200 astronauts or space tourists from 20 different nations.

I have just shown you 26,485 Lego blocks.

What if I took the structures all apart and put them in a big pile? Can you imagine that?

Each Lego block was added one piece at a time. Each Lego structure has a foundation and a framework. That means it has support.

If we were looking at our pile of Legos, we would not think of any of them being real superstar pieces. None of them would be as special individually as they would be when they are together in the place they were meant to be.

It reminds me of how each of us are important and each of us have a role in life that God has just for us to fulfill.

1 Corinthians 3:9-10 says that by God’s grace, we are wise, master builders. We are building our lives and we should build them carefully — by doing the right thing, making the right choices, and allowing Jesus to be the foundation of it all.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.