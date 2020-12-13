December 13, 2020

Appalachian State knocks off Georgia Southern 34-26 with strong fourth quarter

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 13, 2020

Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga. — Jalen Virgil scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and Nate Noel broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 34-26 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Alex Raynor’s 47-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter gave Georgia Southern (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 20-17 lead. Virgil scored on the ensuing kickoff and after the Eagles went three-and-out,
Noel scored to stretch the Mountaineers’ lead to 31-20.

Miller Mosley threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Carter Jr. with 5:23 remaining that pulled Georgia Southern to 31-26. Chandler Staton added a 37-yard field goal for the Mountaineers. The Eagles then drove to their 44 before Nicholas Ross picked off a Mosley pass to seal it.

Zac Thomas threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns for Appalachian State (8-3, 6-2). Noel had 13 carries for 103 yards rushing. Virgil had three receptions including a 16-yard touchdown catch.

Georgia Southern’s David Spaulding had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

