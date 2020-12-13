Letter: What does Cooper have to show for four years?

With Gov. Roy Cooper again moving to tighten COVID restrictions, one must ask the obvious: What achievements has he had in four years in office other than constantly moving the goalposts with regard to COVID?

It’s pretty simple, actually: he’s been a business and job killer, not to mention no friend of education, with his “science-driven” decisions while being an enabler of rioters destroying public and private property. Restricting hours of operations on some businesses, i.e. restaurants, and protected others, i.e. ABC stores, does nothing to reduce corona cases.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis