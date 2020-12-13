Live Nativity at Union Lutheran Church

Union Lutheran Church will be offering a family-friendly, outdoor drive-by live drama recreating pivotal moments surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ in vivid detail, with live actors, ornately crafted costumes, music, live animals and elaborately decorated sets. The events will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, and from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Union Lutheran is located at 4770 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. For more information, contact the church at 704-636-5092 or office@ulcsalisbury.org .

