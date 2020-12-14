December 15, 2020

  • 34°

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

By News Service Report

Published 11:29 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina awarded its 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump on Monday, following the will of the people in a state where the Republican won a narrow victory.

The group of electors met in Raleigh at the old Hall of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol Building.

The pandemic has shifted the look of the Electoral College, with members and others in attendance required to get their temperature checked upon entry and wear a mask once inside. With COVID-19 infections and deaths rising in the state and nation, fewer people were allowed inside the chamber to witness the electors voting.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, one of the electors who voted for Trump, said in an interview that he’s pleased the state’s election ran smoothly.

“Fortunately, here in North Carolina, we had a pretty clean election,” Whatley said, adding that the state and county boards of election “did a fantastic job.”

An energized base of supporters, vigorous in-person campaign schedule and appeal to rural voters fueled Trump’s 1.3 percentage point victory over President-elect Joe Biden in North Carolina, a state the Democrat didn’t personally visit in the last 16 days of the campaign.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden largely stayed off the physical campaign trail, instead choosing to hold virtual events or smaller in-person gatherings with mask wearing and physical distancing.

Nationally, Biden won enough states to claim 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to be elected.

George H.W. Bush’s defeat to former President Bill Clinton in 1992 was the last time a sitting president failed to get reelected.

Print Article

Comments

Education

For now, RSS superintendent recommends sticking with blended attendance schedule

News

Novant Health Rowan Auxiliary’s Tree of Hope having ‘banner year’ despite challenges of 2020

Local

Carpenter donates to Christmas Happiness in memory of late husband

Coronavirus

Nearly 25% of total COVID-19 cases in Rowan currently active

Education

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

News

Cooper’s commerce secretary leaving as 2nd term begins

Nation/World

Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Elections

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Local

North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

Coronavirus

County health officials to host Q&A for COVID-19 vaccination distribution Wednesday

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested at High Rock Lake, charged with breaking into vehicle

Local

NC State Veterans Home asks community to send holiday greetings to residents

Local

Nominations being accepted for Salisbury-Rowan MLK Humanitarian Service Awards

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are students required to take in-person end-of-course exams?

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan’s congressman supported lawsuit to overturn election results

Faith

First Baptist Church of Salisbury delivers drive-in Christmas music at West End Plaza

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Nation/World

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit

Local

City of Salisbury accepting nominations for Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Awards

Education

Incoming superintendent hailed as ‘magnificent teacher,’ principal who moved into district administration

Education

Catawba College’s Lessons and Carols goes virtual with first viewing tonight

News

Grandparents give to Christmas Happiness in memory of grandchild

Local

Red Kettle campaign aims to fund needs that still remain

Business

Four decades and still growing strong: Rockwell Farms owner Abramowski receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine