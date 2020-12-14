December 15, 2020

Women’s basketball: Big rally by Catawba

By Post Sports

Published 10:04 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Staff report

HARTSVILLE, S.C. —  Catawba’s women’s basketball team finally got to return to action on Monday after a three-week hiatus and eventually the Indians took advantage of that opportunity.

Catawba won 74-60 with a humongous fourth-quarter surge. The Indians (2-0) trailed by 17 at halftime, slid behind by 21 in the third quarter, and still trailed by 14 heading to the last 10 minutes. That’s when they turned up the heat and wiped out the Cobras 36-8 down the stretch.

Catawba won the South Atlantic Conference contest despite 3-for-25 3-point shooting and 24 turnovers.

Coker (1-4) helped out by turning it over 31 times.

Catawba had a large edge on the boards, mostly due to hustle rebounds by guard Shemya Stanback. The quick guard from A.L. Brown tracked down 12 boards to go along with her 12 points. Stanback was 10-for-12 on free throws. She also had four assists and five steals.

Depth was key. Catawba got difference-making production off the bench.

This may turn out to be a breakout game for sophomore Janiya Downs. The former South Rowan standout had 13 points, six rebounds and six steals in 16 minutes.

A block by Downs early in the fourth quarter started a 13-0 run that got Catawba back in it.

Reserve post player Sara McIntosh produced one of her best efforts with 13 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of court time.

Ashley Roberts was helpful. She came off the bench and made all three of her shots.

 

CATAWBA (74) — Downs 13, McIntosh 13, Stanback 12, DeShazo 8, Barnes 8, Roberts 6, Ford 5, Thorne 4, Bruce 3, Sawyers 2, Wampler, Gardner, Davie, Phillips.

COKER (60) — Wilder 11, Richardson 10, Davis 10, Keesling 10, Nelson 8, Demeritte 4, Joyner 3, Coley 2, Myers 2, Baker.

Catawba    10  12  16   36   — 74

Coker         19  20   13   8   — 60

