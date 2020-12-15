Letter: Safety was on this time
Reps. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Richard Hudson, R-N.C., just put a loaded gun up to the head of democracy and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, the safety was on.
This time it was a threat. But what happens next time when the safety is off? When the court is compromised by partisan judges, who will side with party over country? Party over democracy.
Just a matter of time?
— Michael Young
Salisbury
You Might Like
Letter: Hudson’s support for lawsuit not redeemable
As a resident of the 8th Congressional District of North Carolina, I am utterly embarrassed that Rep. Richard Hudson signed... read more